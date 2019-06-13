Oil tanker 'catches fire' after leaving UAE port

A shipping incident is being investigated in the Gulf of Oman, near the coast of Iran, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations.

Bloomberg reported that an oil tanker had caught fire after leaving the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, citing an unnamed official from the port.

Last month four oil tankers were damaged in the same area after apparently striking objects in the water. The UAE said the incident appeared to have been the result of a sophisticated and co-ordinated action by a state-actor.

Tensions between Iran and the UAE and its ally Saudi Arabia have been mounting in the region, epitomised by a war in Yemen between forces linked to the two sides.

Iran has threatened to block the narrow waterway between its coast and the UAE, known as the Strait of Hormuz, in response to US sanctions. The strait is the world's most important oil shipping route.