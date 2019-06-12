Watch live: Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May takes questions in parliament

Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May takes questions in parliament.

Ten candidates were nominated on Monday in the contest to succeed Theresa May as Conservative Party leader and prime minister, announced the party's 1922 Committee.

The first round of voting to narrow down the race to the final two candidates will take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the ten hopefuls are set to make their case in 20-minute individual meetings with the 1922 Committee over the course of the week.

The candidates include: Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt, Dominic Raab, Mark Harper, Andrea Leadsom and Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, Rory Stewart and Esther McVey

