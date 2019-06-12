Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Switzerland

Watch: Art Basel opens with Picasso painting on sale for €28 million

 Comments
By Euronews  with AP
Pablo Picasso's Woman with Dog is on sale for €28 million
Pablo Picasso's Woman with Dog is on sale for €28 million -
Copyright
AP
Text size Aa Aa

Art Basel, the world's premier art fair where the super-rich shop for Picassos, has opened in the Swiss city.

This year, Picasso's Woman with Dog is on offer for €28 million, while Miró's Le Vol d'Oiseau is priced at €22m.

While stock markets have slowed globally, the ultra-high end of the art market has grown to €59 billion.

Clare McAndrew, an art market economist who writes the annual Art Basel global market report, said: "We have seen two years of consistent growth and it grew last year by about 6 per cent, so it has reached about $67 billion [€59 billion], so you can see by size alone that it does spark the interest of the kind of mainstream investment community."

Financial worries do not tend to affect the ultra-high end of the art market, says New York-based art advisor Todd Levin.

He said: "The truth is if you are worth a billion-plus dollars today, and the market corrects by 30%, then you are worth three-quarters of a billion dollars tomorrow. It is not really going to stymie you too much from going ahead and purchasing works if you so choose to."

Some 44% of all art sales in 2018 were made in the US, with the UK second on 21% and China on 19%.

Art Basel opened to invited guests and the press on June 11. The show opens to the public on June 13 and runs through June 16.

Video editor • Alexis Caraco