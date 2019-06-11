Raw Politics in full: Tory leadership race, Sturgeon visits Brussels, Greek snap elections

Who will replace Theresa May?

Ten candidates have entered the race to become the next UK prime minister and deliver Brexit. With the Conservative contenders kicking off their campaigns this week, the race is officially underway.

One candidate is former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who just secured backing from former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith.

Britain’s former Brexit Secretary Dominique Raab and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt are also in the mix.

Over the next few weeks, members of the Conservative party will vote to narrow the list down to two candidates — with the winner announced a month later.

Sturgeon calls the race a "horror show"

Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has met with several EU leaders during her visit to Brussels and made it clear that she is against Brexit.

The pro-Scottish independence leader sat down with the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

She reiterated her message to them that Scotland is for the EU.

Greeks head to polls next month

The Greek president has approved Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' call for a snap election on July 7.

It comes after the far-left Syriza party suffered defeat in the European elections last month. The main opposition party, the conservative New Democracy, came topped the polls.

The 7 July snap election is only months before Tsipras' term was set to end.

Tsipras said he wanted elections to be held earlier to avoid possible damage to the economy from months of campaigning.

No more editorial cartoons in the NYT

The New York Times announced on Monday its international edition will no longer publish editorial cartoons daily. This comes after a series of accusations that one of their previous political drawings was anti-Semitic.