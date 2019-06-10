Russian newspapers unite in protest over arrested journalist: who is Ivan Golunov?

On Monday three leading Russian newspapers published identical front page headlines to protest the police detention of an investigative journalist on drugs charges.

All of them say they suspect Ivan Golunov has been framed.

The move by the papers is highly unusual in Russia, where journalists are routinely threatened and even murdered over their work.

As well as Russian media, Golunov has provoked outrage from international media and statements of concern from European Union and the United States.

So what is it about Golunov that has caused has caused such a unified cry of protest?

Who is Ivan Golunov?

The 36-year old journalist is an investigative reporter with Meduza, an independent Russian language media outlet based in Latvia that describes itself as "the real Russia today."

By basing itself in an EU country, Meduza can get around censorship from Moscow, although some of its journalists live in Russia, including Golunov.

The journalist is well-known in Russia for investigating corruption especially among Moscow city officials and in his work he has threatened the interests of many powerful individuals.

His colleagues describe him as one of the best investigative journalists in the country and they think that is why he has been targeted on what they believe are fabricated charges.

Meduza said he was working on a story and was on his way to meet a source last Thursday when he was arrested.

Police say they found drugs in Golunov's rucksack, and he faces between 10 and 20 years in jail if found guilty.

Golunov's lawyer says he was assaulted and punched by police officers, something which they deny.

A rattled state?

Some observers think the authorities are nervous about the reaction to his arrest.

On Saturday a court rejected a request to hold Golunov in a pre-trial detention centre. Instead he will be held under house arrest for two months while he is investigated.

Given the gravity of the accusations the decision is being seen by supporters as a sign that they are worried about the outcry.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the detention of a Russian investigative journalist on drug dealing charges raised many questions and that it was following the case closely.