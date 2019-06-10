New York Fire Department says a helicopter crashed into a building in midtown Manhattan

New York Fire Department said on Twitter that a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan on Monday, killing the pilot on board.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said on Twitter that the helicopter made a hard landing onto the roof of a building on Seventh Avenue at approximately 2pm local time, which resulted in a fire that had been extinguished.

A FDNY spokesman confirmed the death of the pilot and added that no other person was on board the helicopter.

Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit the skyscraper but that it was under control. He added that there were no reports of injuries inside the building.

Firefighters and police were at the scene investigating the crash.

Police have asked people to avoid the area between West 51th and 7th Avenue due to the ongoing police investigation.

