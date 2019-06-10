Do you want to see what a tuft of hair from Ludwig van Beethoven looks like?

According to Sotheby's Director of Books and Manuscripts, Simon Maguire, Austrian pianist Anton Halm —Beethoven's collaborator — had asked the composer to give him a lock of hair to gift to his wife. Legend says that Beethoven's servants sent a strand of goat hair to Halm.

When Beethoven saw the lock with a lot of indignation, he told Halm that it wasn't his. Then one was cut on the back of the head so that Halm was sure of his genuineness.

Scientific tests were carried out on the lock of hair to determine whether it came from the same period as the other strand of Beethoven's hair that was taken on his death bed and was sold about 20 years ago in the same establishment.

The auction house has sold curls of hair of Lord Nelson, Chopin and Mozart, but what distinguishes this lot is its size.

The lot is estimated at £12,000-15,000.