Huge crowds in Hong Kong protest proposed extradition law

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Hong Kong on Sunday to protest a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

Protesters shouted "protect Hong Kong" and chanted "no China extradition, no evil law", calling for Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam to step down.

Human rights groups have said the proposed changes to the law would give China a legal way to take people from Hong Kong into custody and would put people at risk in Hong Kong.

“The proposed changes to the extradition laws will put anyone in Hong Kong doing work related to the mainland at risk,” said Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch in a statement on June 6. “No one will be safe, including activists, human rights lawyers, journalists, and social workers.”

"I joined the march today because I want to take back and fight for the freedom that Hong Kong people are supposed to have," said protester Dorothy Lau.

"There is not much we can do these days. Everyone in Hong Kong would like to have a peaceful life as working class people, and we are all terrified of this law," said Hong Kong resident Chris Kwok, 33.

Human rights groups have said that China's justice system has a record of arbitrary detention, torture and violations of fair trial rights.

Hong Kong officials said Hong Kong courts would have the final say over granting extradition requests, and added that people accused of political and religious-motivated crimes will not be extradited.

The proposal comes on the back of a Hong Kong teenager who allegedly murdered his pregnant girlfriend while on holiday in Taiwan. It was reported that the man fled Taiwan and returned to Hong Kong last year.

Taiwanese officials wanted the help of Hong Kong to extradite the alleged offender, but Hong Kong authorities said they were unable to assist because of little extradition agreements made with Taiwan.

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

REUTERS/Thomas Peter

REUTERS/Thomas Peter