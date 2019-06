Parts of London were awash with pomp and ceremony on Saturday as Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her official birthday with a special parade.

Thousands of spectators watched the display in Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.

The Queen will be joined by members of her family: it will be Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's first public appearance since giving birth.

The monarch turned 93 on April 21, but the public celebration of her birthday is held on the second Saturday of June.