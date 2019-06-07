Watch: Free rooftop yoga on offer in Brazilian favela

Every week, around 30 people gather on the rooftop of a building in the Sao Paulo neighbourhood of Capao Redondo, to reduce stress and bring peace to lives lived in one of the most dangerous areas of the Brazilian city.

The class is free and is given by 56-year-old yoga instructor, Sophia Bisilliat, who says she is happy to spread well-being among people of the favela. The class lasts three hours and combines different yoga practices.

Criminal gangs in Brazil have been posing a security test for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, highlighting the challenge he faces in quelling drug-related violence and halting a record wave of murders in the country.