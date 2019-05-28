'Bolsonaro is rubbish' says Brazilian indigenous chief on visit to Lyon

A chief of a Brazilian indigenous tribe has slammed the Brazilian president as "rubbish" while on a visit to Lyon's botanical garden.

Chief Raoni Metuktire spoke to Euronews on his trip to the French city, saying he wants to go back to Brazil to talk to Jair Bolsonaro "so that he stops the gibberish".

The chief of the Kayapo people is on a two-week tour of Europe, pleading for action on the climate threat, especially pushing for the protection of indigenous people.

He has come out strongly against the Brazilian government because of far-right president Bolsonaro's assaults on climate and indigenous protections in his own country.

More: Indigenous Brazilians protest against President Bolsonaro’s land reforms