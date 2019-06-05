Denmark election: First exit poll shows red bloc set to win

Exit polls in Denmark show the Red bloc is set to win the election after polling stations closed at 8 pm.

The Social Democrat party is projected to win 25.3% of the vote with its left-wing coalition expected to win 90 seats in the Danish parliament.

The ruling blue bloc, headed by Danish prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen's Venstre party, is on course to lose power with its number of seats falling to 75.

The results show a potential massive fall for the right-wing Danish People's Party (DPP) who saw their support drop from 21% in 2015 to just 9.8% today.

It comes after the European Parliament elections saw a big drop in support for the party which won the EU elections in 2014 with 26.6% of the vote.

The election, Denmark's second in a fortnight, was expected to see a huge swing to the left with the red block opposition to the current government expected to make big gains.

According to the CEST, Ritzau survey turnout was up on last time with 74.6% people estimated to have turned out to vote compared with 70.3% in 2015.

Speaking to Euronews before the exit poll was announced, Professor Rune Stubager from Aarhus University said the key issue for Danish voters was still immigration even though the DPP has seen its vote share fall.

Kristian Thulesen Dahl, leader of the Danish People's Party REUTERS

He said part of the reason for the DPP's decline is that more mainstream parties have adopted its stances. For instance, the Social Democrats have pledged not to row back on recent measures to toughen immigration law.

Professor Stubager also said the DPP has been caught in a pincher movement that while more mainstream parties to the left have adopted their policies they face pressure from the right from the new Hard Line whose leader, Rasmus Paludan, wants to ban all Muslim people from Denmark and has been accused of racism.

He explained: “One effect they have had for sure is that the Danish People’s Party has been pushed out of their comfort zone in the sense that they are no longer the party with the most right-wing position on immigration and that means they find themselves in the position of having to explain to voters why they don’t support these more extreme measures,”