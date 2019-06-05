At least five people injured in Swiss gondola accident

At least five people were hurt after a cable supporting a gondola snapped at the Swiss mountain resort of Titlis Engelberg in the central canton of Obwalden, local police told Euronews.

A rescue crew was dispatched to the Titlis resort after the cable broke during maintenance work on Wednesday.

A resort spokesman said that no tourists were involved in the accident.

A helicopter ambulance service in the area said four of its aircraft had been sent to the site around 35km south of the city of Lucerne.

Police will hold a press conference at 12 pm CEST.