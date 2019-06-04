Trump says US ready for 'very substantial and fair' post-Brexit deal with UK

The US is ready to do a “very substantial and fair deal” with Britain after Brexit, Donald Trump told UK Prime Minister Theresa May at a business meeting on Tuesday.

“I think we'll have a very very substantial trade deal, it'll be a very fair deal, and I think it's something we both want to do," Trump told May at the start of the meeting. “We’re going to get it done.”

Trump thanked May and said he didn’t know her timing [of her departure] but that she should “stick around” to get the deal done.

"I don't know exactly what your timing is, but stick around. Let's do this deal," said Trump.

May is due to resign on Friday but will remain on post until they find her replacement.

"We are your largest partner... I think there's a great opportunity to greatly enlarge that, especially now," he said.

May said the UK and the US should work together to keep markets free, fair, and open.

Trump and May were meeting US and British business leaders on the second day of Trump's state visit.