Brexit clouds European students' British dream

The future of EU students considering courses at English universities is still clouded in uncertainty because of Brexit.

The Department for Education announced last year that EU students studying in England from 2019 would maintain the same privileges as UK students, namely home fees status and access to student loans.

"But life after Brexit, which is now scheduled for October 31, could see EU students paying international fees and losing their access to financial support," Euronews correspondent Amanda Coakley reports.

In a statement to Euronews, the Department said it would provide sufficient notice on fee arrangements ahead of the 2020 academic year and subsequent years.

For many international students, that isn't enough.

“Most migrants tend to be from working class backgrounds like myself. There is no way we can afford international fees – I know for myself I definitely cannot," said 23-year-old Bella Frimpong.

Former Universities minister Sam Gyimah, a Remainer who resigned from his position last November in protest against Theresa May’s EU divorce plan, believes that Brexit is the perfect storm for higher education.

“Moving EU students on to an international fees system – which would be a lot more expensive for them – coupled with other changes to our immigration system, I think would be bad for our universities. So we want certainty and clarity as soon as possible," Gyimah told Euronews.

