Trump denies he called Meghan Markle 'nasty' despite audio of remark

President Donald Trump is insisting he did not call British royal Meghan Markle "nasty" during an interview with a British publication.

"I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty,'" Trump tweeted Sunday morning. "Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!"

But an audio recording of Trump's interview with The Sun — which was tweeted out by a Trump campaign account — tells a different story.

The president is first questioned about the America former actress' past comments calling Trump "misogynistic" and "divisive" during the 2016 campaign and saying she might move to Canada if Trump was elected.

"She said she would move to Canada if you got elected. It turned out she moved to Britain," the interviewer says to Trump, who is visiting the United Kingdom this week.

"Well, that'd be good," Trump responded. "There are a lot of people moving here. So, what can I say? No, I didn't know that she was nasty."

The president went on to say he thought it was "nice" that an American had married into the British royal family.

"I think it's nice, and I'm sure she'll do excellently," he said. "She'll be very good. She'll be very good. I hope she does."

Many were quick to point out that Trump had, in fact, said Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was "nasty" about him.

Trump's use of "nasty" harkens back to a moment during a 2016 presidential debate when he called his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, a "nasty woman."