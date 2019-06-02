PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar denies Paris rape allegations

Paris St Germain and Brazil international Neymar has denied allegations by an unidentified woman that he raped her in Paris last month.

The woman said she had travelled from Brazil to France to meet Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior after one of the player's representatives bought her plane tickets.

She said she didn't file her complaint to police in France after the alleged incident because she was too shaken. Instead, she left Paris two days later and made her complaint to police in Brazil.

Neymar, 27, has published a seven-minute video via his Instagram account calling the incident "a setup" and alleging it is an attempt at extortion.

The video includes WhatsApp messages that Neymar says he exchanged with the accuser in a friendly way, days after the alleged rape.

In the video, Neymar said: "I will publish everything, all the conversations I had with the woman, all our moments – that is something intimate but it's necessary to publish (the evidence), to prove that (it is) really nothing significant."

Neymar is currently prepring for the Copa América — South America's national team championship – which will take place in Brazil from 14 June to 7 July, with the hosts taking on Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in Group A.

Neymar had to stop training on Tuesday when he suffered a knee strain, although the injury was not thought to be serious.