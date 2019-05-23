PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi 'under investigation for corruption'

The president of French football giants Paris St Germain, Nasser al-Khelaifi, is under formal investigation for alleged corruption in athletics, according to two reports citing French judicial sources.

The Qatari entrepreneur and a close associate were questioned by investigators in March in relation to the bidding process for the 2017 athletics world championships, Reuters reported.

He is accused of bribery linked to Doha’s bid to host the 2017 IAAF World Championships in Athletics and the 2020 Olympics, according to AFP.

PSG, which won this year's top-flight league in France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, Al-Khelaifi was elected to a key post at UEFA, despite concerns over his role at PSG and his TV company, BeIN Sports.