Ex-Arsenal footballer Jose Antonio Reyes dies in car accident, says Spanish club Seville

Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes, 35, has died following a car accident, according to Spanish football club Seville.

We couldn't be confirming worse news," the club wrote on Twitter. "Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace."

He began his career at Seville before moving to Arsenal in 2004. He played for Spain at the 2006 World Cup and also turned out for Real Madrid.

Reyes signed for second-tier Spanish side Extremadura UD on a five-month deal in January 2019 after a spell in China.