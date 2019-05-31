Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief accused of misconduct by former staffers

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief has been accused of sexual misconduct and making racist and homophobic remarks about Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, and members of his staff, NBC News has confirmed.

The allegations against Liam Booth, a former Secret Service officer now serving as the Facebook founder's personal security chief, were brought by former employees of Zuckerberg's household staff via the law offices of The Bloom Firm. They were first reported by Business Insider.

Booth has been placed on administrative leave while the Zuckerberg family conducts an investigation into the allegations. He could not immediately be reached for comment by NBC News.

"The family office takes complaints of workplace misconduct very seriously and our human resources team promptly investigates all such matters," said Ben LaBolt, a spokesperson for the Chan Zuckerberg family office.

"The allegations against Liam Booth were brought to the office's attention for the first time by The Bloom Firm after both former employees had left employment by the family office and engaged legal counsel," he continued. "As soon as The Bloom Firm presented these allegations, the family office engaged Munger, Tolles & Olson, an outside law firm, to conduct an investigation of all allegations made by The Bloom Firm to determine whether the claims have merit."

"The investigation is ongoing," said LaBolt. "Mr. Booth is on administrative leave pending the completion of this investigation."