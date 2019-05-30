Un(baubl)ievable! Police investigate 'explosive' which turns out to be Christmas bauble

When police in Tower Hamlets in London were called out to investigate a 'possible explosive device,' they weren't expecting this find!

Taking to Twitter, Tower Hamlets police said they were called to Wapping to take a look at a suspicious device that had washed up on the shore.

Once police investigated, they discovered that the suspicious device was, in fact, a large Christmas bauble.

Hackney Police weighed in with a pun, calling it a 'Wapping great bauble', adding that their training had taught their teams to "expect the unexpected."