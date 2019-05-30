BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

Un(baubl)ievable! Police investigate 'explosive' which turns out to be Christmas bauble

 Comments
By Seana Davis 
Un(baubl)ievable! Police investigate 'explosive' which turns out to be Christmas bauble
Copyright
Tower Hamlets Police
Text size Aa Aa

When police in Tower Hamlets in London were called out to investigate a 'possible explosive device,' they weren't expecting this find!

Taking to Twitter, Tower Hamlets police said they were called to Wapping to take a look at a suspicious device that had washed up on the shore.

Once police investigated, they discovered that the suspicious device was, in fact, a large Christmas bauble.

Hackney Police weighed in with a pun, calling it a 'Wapping great bauble', adding that their training had taught their teams to "expect the unexpected."