What's thought to be the largest light trail in London has returned, snaking three kilometres around the gardens.

Every year, the highlight is this large light and music display across the lake framed by the Palm House.

Lasers, spotlights and floating LEDs combine with music.

Light tunnels and vast fire gardens return for 2023, as the first guests get a look at this year's displays.

Kew Gardens has a rich resource - its collection of trees.

Many of these are illuminated at night and this grand Turkey Oak is the star of the show.

The oak tree, originally from Turkey, has been lit up like a Christmas tree.

Climbing arborist Cecily Withall says it was no easy task.

It was her job to fit the lights on the Turkey Oak.... easier said than done when you have six kilometres of lighting.

"The Turkey oak is covered in LED strips of fairy lights, and it works out at roughly six kilometres of lighting, which here at Kew the trail for Christmas is three kilometres," she says.

"It's double the trail for Christmas in lights, which is incredible."