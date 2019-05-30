Israeli PM fails to form government triggering fresh elections

Israeli lawmakers have voted to dissolve parliament after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government before a midnight deadline.

The vote was 74 to 45 in favour of dissolving itself triggering fresh elections - the second to be held this year.

The new ballot represents less of a setback for Netanyahu than the alternative in which Israel's president could have asked another politician to try and form a ruling coalition.

"We will run a sharp, clear election campaign which will bring us victory. We will win, we will win and the public will win," said Prime Minister Netanyahu following the vote.

Netanyahu was unable to reach a deal due to an impasse ostensibly over a military conscription bill governing exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students.

In April Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud Party won 35 of the Knesset's 120 seats. He entered into fresh coalition talks but during them he clashed with former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, whose support had become vital.