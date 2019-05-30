Full list: House members who favor starting Trump impeachment inquiry

Here are the members of the House of Representatives who favor starting an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Democrats:

1. Don Beyer, Va.

2. Earl Blumenauer, Ore.

3. Suzanne Bonamici, Ore.

4. Joaquin Castro, Texas

5. David Cicilline, R.I. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)

6. Steve Cohen, Tenn. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)

7. Danny K. Davis, Ill.

8. Madeleine Dean, Penn. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)

9. Diana DeGette, Colo.

10. Val Demings, Fla. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)

11. Mark DeSaulnier, Calif.

12. Veronica Escobar, Texas (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)

13. Adriano Espaillat, N.Y.

14. Dwight Evans, Penn.

15. Jesús García, Ill.

16. Mary Gay Scanlon, Penn. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)

17. Al Green, Texas

18. Raul Grijalva, Ariz. (Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee)

19. Jared Huffman, Calif.

20. Pramila Jayapal, Wash. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)

21. Barbara Lee, Calif.

22. Ted Lieu, Calif. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)

23. Tom Malinowski, N.J.

24. Betty McCollum, Minn.

25. Jim McGovern, Mass. (Chairman of the House Rules Committee)

26. Gwen Moore, Wis.

27. Seth Moulton, Mass.

28. Joe Neguse, Colo. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)

29. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y.

30. Ilhan Omar, Minn.

31. Bill Pascrell, N.J.

32. Mark Pocan, Wis.

33. Ayanna Pressley, Mass.

34. Jamie Raskin, Md. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)

35. Kathleen Rice, N.Y.

36. Harley Rouda, Calif.

37. Bobby Rush, Ill.

38. Brad Sherman, Calif.

39. Jackie Speier, Calif.

40. Bennie Thompson, Miss. (Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee)

41. Rashida Tlaib, Mich.

42. Norma Torres, Calif.

43. Juan Vargas, Calif.

44. Filemon Vela, Texas

45. Maxine Waters, Calif. (Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee)

46. John Yarmuth, Ky. (Chairman of the House Budget Committee)

Republicans

47. Justin Amash, Mich.