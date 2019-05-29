Trump urges Roy Moore not to run for Senate again despite having 'nothing against' him

President Donald Trump made clear Wednesday morning he does not want former Alabama state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore to make another Senate run.

"Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn't, and probably won't."

"If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories," Trump continued. "Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating....Judges and Supreme Court Justices!"

Trump's tweet followed Moore's comments Tuesday hinting that he might make another run for Senate.

"He knows that if I run I will beat [Sen.] Doug Jones," Moore tweeted after Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala,, warned voters against backing Moore as the Republican nominee to take on Jones, D-Ala. Byrne is running in the GOP primary for that seat.

Moore, the GOP's nominee in the 2017 special election to fill then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions' seat, lost to Jones in a major upset after multiple women accused Moore of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, which he denied.

While other Republicans distanced themselves from Moore after those women came forward, Trump stood by Moore in light of the allegations.

On Tuesday, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., responded to Moore's comment signaling a possible bid for the seat, blasting the former judge for contemplating a run.

"You're literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA," Trump Jr. tweeted, adding, "If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it's time to ride off into the sunset, Judge."

Speaking with NBC News, Perry Hooper Jr., a Republican fundraiser and former state representative, said the president seemed interested in backing former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville in the GOP primary. Hooper said Trump asked him specifically about Tuberville during a meeting at the White House this month.

Alabama's Republican primary takes place in March.