Robert Mueller to make public statement about Russia probe on Wednesday

By Allan Smith with NBC News Politics
FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee.
Tom Williams CQ-Roll Call,Inc. file
Tom Williams CQ-Roll Call,Inc. file
Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a public statement at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the Russia investigation, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

"Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III will make a statement on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election," the department said. "This will be a statement only, no question and answer period to follow."

Mueller has not made any comment on the investigation since he was named special counsel in May 2017. House Democrats are seeking to have him testify before Congress in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story.