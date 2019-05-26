Catalan separatists facing jail in Spain win EU Parliament seats

Catalan separatists Carles Puigdemont, living in self-imposed exile in Belgium, and Oriol Junqueras - imprisoned in Spain on rebellion charges - have won seats in the European Parliament, according to an exit poll

However, Puigdemont cannot take up his new role without returning to Madrid where he too faces jail.

Overall, the Socialist Party of prime minister Pedro Sanchez were expected to claim 18 of the country's 54 seats. Anti-immigration party Vox won its first ever European Union representation with 4-5 seats, according to the poll.