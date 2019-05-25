EU elections 2019: Country-by-country guide on what to look out for

Austria

The big question in Austria is what impact the so-called Ibiza scandal will have on the far-right Freedom Party (FPO).

Its leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, resigned as Austria’s vice chancellor earlier this month after a secret video appeared to show him trying to trade public contracts for party donations from a woman he thought was the niece of a Russian oligarch.

FPO came third in 2014's EU elections with 19% of the vote; latest projections suggest it will pick up around 18% this time, but that figure is down from 24.5% before the scandal broke.

Belgium

Belgium isn’t holding just one election on Sunday, but three: federal, regional and European.

In the latter will the greens capitalise on a strong showing in local elections to improve on their 6.6% vote share in 2014?

Like many other European countries, Belgium also has a far-right party, Vlaams Belang, which is forecast to get up to 14.8% of the vote in Flanders.

Nationally, the party got 4.2% five years ago.

Denmark

There are fears the dramatic campaign for Denmark’s general election – set for June 5 – will overshadow the European Parliament poll and hit turnout.

Some are saying Danes are more concerned with the domestic vote, which is predicted to see Stram Kurs, a far-right party advocating the forced deportation of up to 700,000 Muslims, gain seats in parliament.

Voter turnout for EU elections in Denmark was 56.32% in 2014, 59.54% five years earlier and 47.89% in 2004.

Denmark's Rasmus Paludan, from the far-right Stram Kurs party

Estonia

The key question in Estonia is whether anti-EU far-right party EKRE will perform as well in these European elections as it did in March’s national poll.

That election saw Eesti Konservatiivne Rahvaerakond () come third, winning it a place in the ruling coalition.

The party won 4% of the vote in 2014’s European poll; this time around it is forecast to get as much as 17%.

France

All eyes will be on whether the party of pro-European president Emmanuel Macron — under pressure domestically from the anti-government “gilets jaunes” protesters — will be beaten into second place by Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen — who lost out to Macron in France’s presidential election — and her National Rally movement is forecast to get the biggest vote share in Sunday’s election.

Her previous party, Front National, won the 2014 vote with a 24% share. Macron’s La Republique En Marche! movement did not exist then.

Germany

There has been a surge in support for the German Green Party in federal polls and some are even daring to dream the movement could spawn its first chancellor.

In forecasts for the European Parliament elections, it has been polling in second at around 18%, which is an improvement on its 10.70% vote share in 2014.

It is worth keeping an eye on the anti-migrant and anti-euro Alternative for Germany (AfD), who won seven seats five years ago and entered the national parliament for the first time in 2017.

Hungary

Hungary’s nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban has frequently clashed with Brussels over rule of law and migration.

The conflict has seen Fidesz suspended from the centre-right European People’s Party grouping in the parliament.

It will, therefore, be interesting to see whether this hostility affects Hungarian voters.

In 2014 right-wing anti-EU parties came first and second: Fidesz with a 51.48% vote share and Jobbik on 14.67%.

Will it be different this time around?

Ireland

Ireland went to the ballot box on Friday and the greens enjoyed a good showing, particularly in the capital Dublin, according to exit polls.

Italy

Matteo Salvini

The future of the Italian government is strictly connected to the outcome of the European Parliament elections.

The two ruling parties, The League and the Five Star Movement, have spent the last couple of weeks fighting about every topic on the political agenda.

Polls predict Salvini's party will come out stronger than ever. His party, then the Northern League, won 6% of the vote in 2014. Latest projections suggest the League will get more than 30% this time around.

If he is crowned winner, will he pull the plug and call for new elections, with the aim of forming a right-wing led Government and dismiss the despised ally?

Poland

Poland’s EU elections kick-off a series of polls in the country: a parliamentary one follows in the autumn before a presidential vote next year.

Some say polls point to this being the beginning of the end for the ruling Eurosceptic Law and Justice Party (PiS).

With the country at odds with Brussels over the independence of its judiciary, it will be interesting to see if PiS can improve on its 31.78% vote share in 2014.

All eyes will also be on Poland’s first openly gay politician Robert Biedroń and the performance of his newly-formed pro-EU party, Wiosna (Spring).

Portugal

Portugal is one of the few EU countries without a strongly-performing far-right populist party, especially with the emergence of Vox in neighbouring Spain.

This election has seen the emergence of Andre Ventura’s radical-right Basta! (Enough!) movement, which opposes the EU.

Campaigning has focussed on the opposition attacking Portugal’s ruling socialists on domestic issues, with an eye on a forthcoming national poll

It will, therefore, be interesting to see whether the pro-EU socialists are able to better their performance from 2014 when they got 34% of the vote.

Slovakia president Zuzana Caputova

Slovakia

One of the most interesting things to watch in Slovakia is turnout: just 13.05% voted in 2014, the lowest figure in the EU.

Look too at the performance of Progressive Slovakia, the party of newly-elected pro-EU president Zuzana Caputova, and compare it with the anti-Brussels, far-right movement of People's Party - Our Slovakia.

Meanwhile, while the ruling social democrats (SMER-SD) are predicted to win, their vote share could fall — from 24% in 2014 — after anti-government protests over the last year.

United Kingdom

Will voters punish the traditional two main parties — Labour and Conservative — for failing to deliver Brexit by switching to the new political movement fronted by anti-EU MEP Nigel Farage?

And while the anti-Brexit vote will be split by the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Change UK, will it add up to more than that of Farage’s Brexit Party?

Nigel Farage

Article contributors:Thomas Siemienski; Rafa Cereceda; Rita Palfi; Pantelis Petrakis; Lillo Montalto Monella; and Carolin Küter.