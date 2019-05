Ahead of the EU Elections Euronews put questions from voters to five leading contenders for the job of European Commission President.

Ska Keller (Greens), Guy Verhofstadt (ALDE), Jan Zahradil (ACRE), Franz Timmermans (PES) and Violeta Tomic (Left) took their place on the Raw Politics sofa in Brussels to answer questions on climate change, the economy, immigration and more.

Watch the highlights in the video.