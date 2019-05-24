Supreme Court temporarily blocks rulings requiring new voting maps for Ohio and Michigan

The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked lower court rulings that invalidated, as partisan gerrymanders, Ohio's map for congressional districts and Michigan's maps for congressional and state legislative districts.

The high court's orders put on hold efforts in both states to redraw their electoral maps ahead of the 2020 elections, a remedy ordered by the lower courts.

In the Ohio case, a three-judge panel ruled unanimously earlier this month that the district map draw up by the Republican-controlled legislature unconstitutionally discriminated against Democrats. "We are convinced by the evidence that this partisan gerrymander was intentional," the ruling said.