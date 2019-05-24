Some of pop culture's most iconic vehicles go on display in Los Angeles

Some of pop culture's most iconic cars from movies including Star Wars and Back to the Future have gone on display in Los Angeles.

The 'Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy' opened at the Petersen Automotive Museum — one of the world's largest car museums.

Over 40 vehicles from movies and video games are being displayed.

Among them are the SoroSuub X-34 landspeeder from Star Wars (1977), 'The Monster' alligator themed car from Death Race (1975), the Lexus Coupe from Minority Report (2002) and Light Cycle motorcycle from Tron: Legacy (2010).

"This is a super important exhibit. It's exciting. It's fun to look at," Glenn Oyoung, executive editor of LACar.com, said.

"This is a merging of transportation, design and entertainment all in one exhibit and the cars and trucks and spaceships that they've got are just pop cultures big hits from the last 20 to 30 years. It's truly amazing," he added.

One of the big draws is the famous DeLorean featured in the Back to the Future franchise.

Michael Scheffe, who designed the car, said: "Back in 1984, I got very lucky. I got a call to help build a car for Back to the Future."

"Back to the Future, we didn't know what it was but what it was, was an incredible drawing of a DeLorean that could fly and do all this stuff, so I went around and found parts for the car, what did we have to machine, what did we have to weld, what did we have to make," he recounted, describing the job as "an incredible experience".

The exhibit, which is running until mid-March next year, is produced in collaboration with Comic-Con Museum. Audi, Microsoft and ClassicCars.com provided additional support.