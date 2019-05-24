Federal judge blocks Mississippi anti-abortion law

A federal judge on Friday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Mississippi's fetal heartbeat anti-abortion law from going into effect, saying it infringes on women's health care rights.

"Here we go again. Mississippi has passed another law banning abortions prior to viability," Judge Carlton Reeves wrote in his order.

"By banning abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, SB 226 prevents a woman's free choice, which is central to personal dignity and autonomy."

The Mississippi ban prohibited abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, or around six weeks. Governor Phil Bryant signed the bill into law this past March.

The lawsuit was filed by the Jackson Women's Health Organization against Thomas Dobbs, the State Health Officer of Mississippi.