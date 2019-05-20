Nigel Farage doused in milkshake on the campaign trail

After eggs and tomatoes, the latest food trend (to throw at political adversaries) is apparently milkshake.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain’s Brexit Party, was covered in milkshake by an anti-Brexit protester as he visited Newcastle on Monday for his party's campaigning for the European parliament elections.

Farage is the latest in a series of anti-EU figures to be targeted by such incidents involving milkshake.

Farage played a central role in the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union.

The shake, thrown by a man in his 30s, hit Farage as he was just done addressing supporters in Newcastle. The acting MEP for the South East England constituency was then escorted by aides into a taxi, according to a witness cited by Reuters.

“Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible,” the Brexit Party leader tweeted after the incident. “For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this.”

Farage’s Brexit Party, which was formed only two months ago, is predicted to win the most votes in the UK at the European elections later this week.

The party is campaigning on a platform promising to take the country out of the European Union without a deal.

A Newcastle local tweeted a photo of his hand holding a milkshake near a protest in the city centre on Monday afternoon. He then added that he had thrown it at Farage:

Other anti-EU candidates not associated with the Brexit Party have also been targeted by milkshakes in recent weeks.