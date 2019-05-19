Meet the Press Film Festival with AFI returns

WASHINGTON - The third annual Meet the Press Film Festival in collaboration with AFl will be held on Oct. 6 and 7 in Washington, D.C. and will feature issue-based documentary shorts along with live discussions with filmmakers, subjects, NBC News correspondents and anchors.

Submissions for the Meet the Press Film Festival are now being accepted at https://filmfreeway.com/AFIMeetthePress. Films should be 40 minutes or less, have been completed in the last 12 months, produced primarily in the United States and should be in English or subtitled in English. In the past, film topics have included politics, policy, social and criminal justice, race and equality, gender, voting rights, technology, the debate over gun control, immigration and more.

"AFI and Meet the Press have a common goal," said AFI Festivals Head Michael Lumpkin. "We share a commitment to bringing important truths to our audience — be it in a theater, on television or any other screen."

Meet the Press announced its ground-breaking collaboration with AFI in August 2017 and has since featured world premieres from Netflix and HBO, among others. Past festival films produced by The New York Times Op-Docs, the Reuters Foundation and the Guardian have earned both Oscar® and Emmy® nominations. Last year's festival featured 23 short-length documentaries from filmmakers all across the country.

"When we launched the Meet the Press Film Festival with AFI as a part of our 70th anniversary, it began as a passion project and a way to continue to introduce Meet the Press to new audiences," said Chuck Todd, moderator of Meet the Press. "Now, three years later, the festival has become a leading place to showcase short documentary films and allows us the opportunity to explore political and policy topics from various cultural lenses."