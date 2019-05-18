Lyon to play underdog Barcelona in UEFA Women's Champions League Final

Lyon midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan says it'll be a ''dream come true'' for her to finally play in her home town of Budapest, as Lyon take on Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League final there on Saturday.

The French giants are going for their fourth straight Champions League title and their sixth in nine seasons.

Marozsan, who captains Germany's national team, spoke to the media alongside captain Wendie Renard and head coach Reynald Pedros on Friday.

"I'm proud to have been born in Budapest so it's really perfect for me that the final is here," she told a news conference.

For Barcelona it's their first-ever appearance in a UEFA Champions final and there's also some national glory to be had as they'll be the only Spanish team to have reached a final.

And if they do win, Barcelona will become the first club to win Champions League honours for both their men's and women's teams.