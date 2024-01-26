By Euronews with AP

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

In a pre-recorded interview with club media, Klopp disclosed, “I will leave the club at the end of the season. It is not what I want to (do), it is just what I think is 100% right.”

Having achieved remarkable success, including English Premier League and Champions League victories during his trophy-laden tenure at Anfield, Klopp expressed that he felt he was "running out of energy" after over eight years at the helm.

Comparing himself to a sports car, he said, “I am like a proper sports car. Not the best one, but a pretty good one. I can still drive 160, 170, 180 miles per hour, but I am the only one who sees the tank needle is going down. The outside world doesn’t see that. That’s good. So you go as long as you have to go, but then you need a break.”

The 56-year-old German revealed that he had informed Liverpool of his decision in November and emphasised that he would take at least a year before contemplating another managerial position.

Additionally, Klopp ruled out the possibility of managing a Premier League rival, asserting, "What I know definitely, I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100%. That’s not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big."