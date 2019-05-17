BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Israel

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: Which countries have been the most successful over the years?

 Comments
By Camille Simonet 
Participant Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia during a dress rehearsal.
Participant Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia during a dress rehearsal. -
Copyright
REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Text size Aa Aa

Ireland has the best pedigree at the Eurovision Song Contest with seven victories, official data has revealed.

Despite this proud record, it won't be taking part this year: it failed to qualify for Saturday's climax during qualification this week.

Sweden, who famously triumphed with Abba's Waterloo in 1974, is the second most successful country, winning six times.

The United Kingdom and Luxembourg come next with five titles. The latter won all theirs in the first two decades of the contest.

Next in the list of the most successful countries is this year's hosts, Israel, followed by the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark.