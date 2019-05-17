Eurovision Song Contest 2019: Which countries have been the most successful over the years?

Ireland has the best pedigree at the Eurovision Song Contest with seven victories, official data has revealed.

Despite this proud record, it won't be taking part this year: it failed to qualify for Saturday's climax during qualification this week.

Sweden, who famously triumphed with Abba's Waterloo in 1974, is the second most successful country, winning six times.

The United Kingdom and Luxembourg come next with five titles. The latter won all theirs in the first two decades of the contest.

Next in the list of the most successful countries is this year's hosts, Israel, followed by the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark.