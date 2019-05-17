Eurovision Song Contest 2019: Which countries have been least successful over the years?

Norway has come in last the most, placing bottom in the Eurovision Song Contest 11 times since it first aired in 1956, according to official data.

While the Scandinavian country has the change to set things right during the Grand Final this Saturday, its neighbour, Finland, which has ranked last nine times, won't be able to after it was eliminated the semi-final.

Belgium, which has the third-worst overall score, also won't perform in 2019 for the second year in a row.

Austria and Germany rank in the middle of the table of Eurovision losers with seven defeats.

Though Switzerland appears in fifth place in our ranking, its entry this year, Luca Hanni, looks set to do well with his song "She got me" as bookies favourite.

Those are the losers, but what about the winners?

