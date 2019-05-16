Eurovision Song Contest 2019: Countries face-off in second semi-final

Eighteen countries will face-off in the second semi-final of Eurovision tonight hoping for a place in Saturday's final.

You can watch live on this page from 21h CEST.

France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Israel have been pre-qualified for the final, meaning they will not be involved tonight. Traditionally the host country, along with the "Big Five" in Europe, automatically qualify.

Earlier this week, in the first semi-final, Greece, Belarus, Serbia, Cyprus, Estonia, Czech Republic, Australia, Iceland, San Marino and Slovenia made it through to Saturday's climax.

