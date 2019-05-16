Bill de Blasio launches presidential bid: 'Donald Trump must be stopped'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio officially launched his bid for the presidency on Thursday in a YouTube video, becoming the 23rd candidate to announce their run for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination.

In the video, de Blasio highlighted income inequality and climate change, pledging to fight both should he be elected president.

"Donald Trump must be stopped," he said. "I've beaten him before, and I will do it again. I'm Bill De Blasio, and I'm running for president because it's time we put working people first."

As NBC News reported Wednesday, de Blasio is set to travel to Iowa and South Carolina following his announcement for four days of campaigning. He will speak with ABC News' Good Morning America on Thursday to discuss the start of his campaign.

Some of what de Blasio plans to run on is his liberal record as mayor of New York City, which includes enacting universal pre-kindergarten and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

De Blasio will be in a battle to make it onto the debate stage next month, as only 20 candidates will be able to participate in the event, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo.