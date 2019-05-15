See how the Angolan fishing industry works when the ship comes in

The Angolan province of Benguela is rich in fishing, drawing both international and domestic investors.

One local family-run company is Vimar & Filhos. We spoke with Managing Partner Naty Viegas to find out about their operations and why the province is an attractive place to invest.

We watched as one of their eight vessels unloaded tons of fish and processed it in a factory that can store 2000 tonnes of the catch and freeze 400 tonnes of it. It’s a busy operation, with some 600 workers.

