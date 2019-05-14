New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern returns 11-year-old's bribe for information on dragons

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has returned a bribe sent to her by an 11-year-old girl who asked her government to do some research on dragons.

The girl, Victoria, wanted to be given telekinetic abilities so she could become a dragon trainer.

Victoria's sibling posted about the encounter to Reddit saying her sister had been inspired by telekinsis after watching the Stranger Things television show.

Writing to Ardern to request such information, the unnamed 11-year-old attached the $5 NZD (€3) bribe to the letter in the hopes it might have some sway.

In her return letter, which was posted to Reddit, Ardern thanked the girl for a letter and expressed interest in her suggestions "about psychics and dragons" but said the government was "not currently doing any work in either of those areas".

She added: "I am therefore returning your bribe money, and I wish you all the very best in your quest for telekinesis, telepathy, and dragons".

"P.S. I'll keep an eye out for those dragons. Do they wear suits?" she said in an additional handwritten note.