World speed record for Tuk Tuk broken in England

Tuk Tuks are easily spotted throughout the bustling streets of Bangkok but are a little harder to find in England. Nonetheless, two cousins broke the world record for the highest speed reached on an authentic Thai Tuk Tuk at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire on Monday.

Self-described "petrolhead" Matt Everard and his cousin, Russell Shearman, reached a speed of 119.584 km/hr on their modified Tuk Tuk after swapping the 350cc engine with a 1300cc fuel-injected Daihatsu power plant.

Everard found the £3,000 vehicle on Ebay after coming home from a "drunken night out" after his wife had already gone to bed. Deciding to buy it on a whim, he said that he "dealt with the consequences in the morning."

After the original engine wore out, Everard and Shearman replaced it with a much larger model costing a further £10,000.

Holding their certificate, Shearman reminisced about how the cousins had watched Guinness World Records on television as children and described their own achievement as "a dream come true."