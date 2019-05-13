WATCH AGAIN: Trump praises 'respected' Viktor Orban at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump warmly welcomed Viktor Orban to the White House on Monday, saying the anti-immigration Hungarian leader was "respected all over Europe."

The pair sat down for talks about NATO and trade, less than two weeks before European parliamentary elections in which far-right parties are expected to make a strong showing.

Orban's hardline stance against migrants has attracted criticism from other European leaders, but appeared to find a more sympathetic audience in Trump.

"You're respected all over Europe. Probably like me a little bit controversial, but that's okay," Trump told Orban at a brief news conference. "You've done a good job and you've kept your country safe."

Asked if he shared European concerns about Hungary backsliding on democracy, Trump said: “People have a lot of respect for this prime minister, he’s a respected man. He’s done the right thing, according to many people, on immigration.”

Orban said: “From the people, by the people, for the people, this is the basis for the Hungarian government. We are happy to serve our nation. We have a new constitution accepted in 2011 and its functioning well.”

Trump interjected: “Don’t forget they’re a member of NATO, a very good member of NATO.”