Pompeo to hold talks in Brussels

Mike Pompeo will hold talks on Iran with European officials in Brussels on Monday, a State Department official told Reuters.

Last week, European countries said in a joint statement that they would reject "ultimatums" from Iran, and urged the country to continue its commitments under the Iran Deal. Tehran had said it planned to cease "some commitments" on its deal.

This came after US President Donald Trump had imposed new sanctions on Iran's iron, steel, aluminium, and copper sectors.

Pompeo planned to travel to Moscow on Monday but cancelled that portion of his trip. He will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Sochi on Tuesday, a State Department official told Reuters.