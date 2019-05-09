EU rejects 'ultimatums' from Iran over nuclear deal: EU statement

The EU has rejected any "ultimatums" from Iran, according to a joint statement released by the EU, France, Germany, and the UK.

"We note with great concern the statement made by Iran concerning its commitments under the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action)," the statement said. "We strongly urge Iran to continue to implement its commitments under the JCPoA in full as it has done until now and to refrain from any escalatory steps."

Iran said Wednesday that it planned to cease "some commitments" on the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), that was signed in 2015 with the US, France, China, Russia, and Germany. Tehran had agreed to restrict its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of debilitating economic sanctions.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the landmark 2015 deal in May 2018. On the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the agreement, Trump imposed new sanctions on Iran's iron, steel, aluminium, and copper sectors, which amount to 10% of Iran's export economy.

"We regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the United States following their withdrawal" from the deal, the EU statement said. It called on countries not party to the deal to refrain from impeding "remaining parties’ ability to fully perform their commitments."