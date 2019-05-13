British actress wears a bin bag to the BAFTA awards

Last night, stars from the very best of British television appeared on the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall to attend the British Academy Television Awards (BAFTAs).

The BBC thriller ‘Killing Eve’, written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, scooped up three awards including best drama series and best actress awarded to Jodie Comer. In fact, women dominated the winning categories, making empowering acceptance speeches and praising each other’s hard work. Fiona Shaw applauded Waller-Bridge’s "glass-shattering genius and wayward imagination".

On the whole, the TV stars dressed to impress in sheer gowns and sharp suits. The three award-winning women from Killing Eve turned heads in their outfits, with Jodie Comer in a deep pink, off the shoulder dress and Waller Bridge in a duck egg blue gown by A Teodoro with cape sleeves.

Character actress Lolly Adefope dazzled in a rainbow coloured gown, next to TV presenter Mo Gilligan.

But one actress, known for having written British TV series This Country, turned up in something quite different. Daisy May Cooper made an entrance on the red carpet dressed as a walking bin bag, with a matching dustbin lid feat. pigeon headpiece. Rubbish spilled out of the train of her dress, with plastic bottles and mouldy packaging trailing behind the sixteen litre bin bag as she walked.

Presumed to be a public bid drawing attention to the amount of waste we dispose of annually, given there are so many families in the UK relying on food banks, Cooper said that she made the dress herself with her mother. Subsequently, she donated the money she would have spent on a gown to her local food bank.

Critics may be calling it a mere PR stunt but, to us, anything that incites a conversation around waste and sustainable living is certainly a step in the right direction.

