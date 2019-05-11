Police in Spain seize 2.7 tonnes of hashish

A three-year joint operation by Spanish and Italian police has resulted in the seizure of 2.7 tonnes of hashish in the Spanish region of Andalusia.

Forty four people have been arrested. More than 70,000 euros was seized, along with illegal firearms.

Those arrested were mostly suspected members of the Italian 'Ndrangheta group and the Spanish "Los Castanas Clan".

They face several charges, including belonging to a criminal organisation, money laundering, bribery, possession of illegal weapons and possession of false documents.

Italian police have been cracking down on Mafia groups in recent years, claiming particular success against the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta.