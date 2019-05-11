Mexicans seek answers over 40,000 missing loved ones

Relatives of thousands of people who have disappeared during the course of Mexico's war on drugs have marched through Mexico City to demand more information about what happened to their loved ones.

The march took place on what is Mother’s Day in Mexico.

"For us as mothers of families who are looking for a missing child or family member, we basically have nothing to celebrate,” said one demonstrator. "The authorities have to start listening to us"

It's estimated 40,000 people have gone missing since Mexico began its war on drugs in 2006. Families accuse the police of failing to investigate the disappearances.