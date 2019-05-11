May’s clean beauty launches

_Who says eco beauty can’t be luxurious and chic? Along with a diffuser, you’d sell your dog for, this month an exquisite range of botanicals is launching at Boots, as well as a French skincare brand, so organic, you could probably eat it. Caring for yourself and the planet has never been cooler. So, get ready to shop!

If you’re an admirer of Nuxe’s iconic dry oil, you’re going to love its new twist for summer.

Avid fans need not panic, the original still exists, and there’s no change to the unique formula. Rest assured, it is still made from naturally caring botanicals, suitable for your face, body, and even hair. No no, this update is just a slight tweak to the scent. Florale (yes you guessed it), has a light floral and zesty fragrance, which emits pure joy from the moment you pull off the cap.

Responsible for some of the most mood-altering scents out there, Neom fragrances can do everything from boosting your energy levels to easing anxiety and stress.

And now those life-enhancing notes have been re-housed in beautiful refillable diffusers, which also use 100% natural oils. Just looking at them makes us feel complete, imagine what they’ll do to your home.

Have you heard of natural, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty brand Lani? No? Well, this month is a great time to become acquainted, as they launch their new and incredibly effective facial cleansing powder.

Made from coconut milk, oatmeal, and mint, it helps to clean, care, and clarify your skin.

We particularly love the tactile experience of how it transforms from a grey powder to a magical blue foam, just by adding water. Satisfying skincare that works - we like it.

5% of profits for May will be donated to ABC animal sanctuary.

As we approach summer, is anyone else becoming overly obsessed with body creams and oils? Well, even if you haven’t, this new balm from Liz Earle is about to smooth you over.

Made from natural shea butter, rice bran oil, and black oat seed extract, it soothes, nourishes, and protects your skin, like nothing else.

Meet Up Circle, the certified organic and ingenious beauty brand that saves surplus ingredients from heading to landfill. Using potent elements like coffee grinds and brewed chai tea, their hero buy has to be their Organic Face Serum, (which is actually more of an oil), contains nourishing rose hip, coffee, and jojoba oils, to protect and nurture the skin.

If clean skincare is important to you and you’re all about studying the ingredients list on every serum and cream. Then you might want to consider the makeup choices you take too. Miild Makeup is a relatively new brand, which concentrates its efforts on creating the purest cosmetics possible. Produced because of the founder’s personal experience with allergies, Miild uses organic and certified ingredients that won’t irritate your skin.

Not sure what to try first? We recommend the bronzing powder, which delivers a delicious highlighting tone to gently warm the skin.

Want a payday treat? Or searching for the perfect gift? Evermore candles are the answer. Using rapeseed and soy wax, they are completely vegan. Evermore produce clean fragrance burners, that are both hand-poured and phthalate-free. Scenting your home with non-toxic scents that have been created in a responsible and sustainable manner. They also use recycled hand-blown glass and do everything they can to care for and protect our world.

First launched in the 1800s, Cosmydor has been in hiding for the last century or two, but with a recent resurgence, they have switched their ‘organic to the core’ collection into a new modern way of thinking. With fresh branding, their message remains the same, as all products are created with eco-minded ingredients, packaging, and a strong consideration for carbon footprint and waste.

Harnessing the power of plants, a new collection of pure essential oils has just launched at Boots. Containing natural botanicals that you’d usually only find in pricey boutique store; this new affordable range means that everyone can experience the healing power of essential oils. From relaxation to concentration, or a much-needed energy boost, Botanics new aromatherapy range has it all.

Words: Lydia House